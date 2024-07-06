Thunder Brawl Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $227,836.53 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0273263 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $233,757.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

