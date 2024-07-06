Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Karen L. Hirsh Sells 726 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total value of C$120,879.00.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$230.65 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$163.01 and a 52-week high of C$242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$230.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$214.01.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0831533 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$183.89.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

