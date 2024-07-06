Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $423.24 million and $6.44 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00044473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,604,243,071 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

