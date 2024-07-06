Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Increased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 859,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 99.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $540.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $571.65 and its 200-day moving average is $563.37. The stock has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

