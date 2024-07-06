The Root Network (ROOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.98 Million

The Root Network (ROOT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Root Network has a market capitalization of $30.98 million and $8.98 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Root Network has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Root Network

The Root Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.02938432 USD and is down -10.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $8,367,667.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

