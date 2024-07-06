The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583,436 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.35. 3,075,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average of $135.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $197.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

