The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.37

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.37 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.52). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53), with a volume of 50,999 shares trading hands.

The Brighton Pier Group Trading Up 8.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Get The Brighton Pier Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anne Martin acquired 10,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £4,869.45 ($6,159.18). Corporate insiders own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Brighton Pier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brighton Pier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.