Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) vs. Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Head to Head Survey

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) and Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tecogen and Montana Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen $25.14 million N/A -$4.60 million ($0.16) -4.49 Montana Technologies N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A

Montana Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tecogen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen -16.24% -27.41% -14.62% Montana Technologies N/A -7.23% -3.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tecogen and Montana Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.7% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Tecogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tecogen has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montana Technologies has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tecogen and Montana Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecogen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Montana Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tecogen presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 525.87%. Given Tecogen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tecogen is more favorable than Montana Technologies.

Summary

Montana Technologies beats Tecogen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tecogen

(Get Free Report)

Tecogen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems. The Services segment provides operation and maintenance services for products under long term service contracts. The Energy Production segment sells energy in the form of electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling to customers under long-term energy sales agreements. The company also offers natural gas-powered cogeneration systems for water and space heating, and/or air conditioning. Its product portfolio includes InVerde e+ and TecoPower cogeneration units for the supply electricity and hot water; Tecochill, an air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers, and hybrid-drive air-cooled and gas engine-driven chillers to produce chilled water and hot water; Tecofrost, a gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors to circulate refrigerant and provide hot water as a byproduct; and Ultera, an emissions control technology. In addition, the company provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation for products through a network of field service centers. It sells its products to healthcare, housing and hospitality, ice rink and low temperature, recreation facilities, industrial, indoor growing, and breweries markets through in-house marketing, as well as independent sales agents and representatives. Tecogen Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Montana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.