Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $173.25

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 173.25 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 190.18 ($2.41). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.38), with a volume of 15,077 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,403.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

