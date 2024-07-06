Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,326,000 after buying an additional 45,082,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,706,000 after purchasing an additional 410,759 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,665,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,394 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,725,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,371,000 after purchasing an additional 673,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,170,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,463,000 after purchasing an additional 464,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

SLF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.98. 291,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,943. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

