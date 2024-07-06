Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $370.32.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $337.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.46. Stryker has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $3,501,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $7,652,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

