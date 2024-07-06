StockNews.com Lowers Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Hold

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Stepan Trading Down 0.6 %

Stepan stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

