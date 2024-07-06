StockNews.com Lowers Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 91.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

