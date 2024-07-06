StockNews.com Lowers Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE:ALX opened at $222.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $237.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.66. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

