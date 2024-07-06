StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.70. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

