StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 128,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Articles

