Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$16.25

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.32.

Aecon Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Aecon Group stock opened at C$14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$873.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

