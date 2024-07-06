Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STC. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.