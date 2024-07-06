Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $759.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10,068.43.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.