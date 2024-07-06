Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $759.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10,068.43.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.