Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 5,714 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $82.51 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $84.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $581,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.