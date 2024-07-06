SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,173 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $119,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.65. 1,610,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.