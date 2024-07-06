SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 75,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 288,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SOS by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

