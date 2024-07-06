Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells $90,141.80 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -1.40.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,870,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,698,000 after acquiring an additional 346,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 107.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,958,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

