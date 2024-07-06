Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells $90,141.80 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -1.40.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SLNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNO
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Soleno Therapeutics
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.