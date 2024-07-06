Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells $90,141.80 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2024

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -1.40.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,870,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,698,000 after acquiring an additional 346,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 107.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,958,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNO

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.