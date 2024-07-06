Smith Group Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $238,457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $75,916,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $73,653,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Trading Up 0.1 %

COR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.68. 830,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

