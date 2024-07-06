Smith Group Asset Management LLC Invests $488,000 in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $6,747,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 169,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,670. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 147.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

