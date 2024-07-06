SmartFi (SMTF) Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $2.05 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartFi has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One SmartFi token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

