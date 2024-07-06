Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as low as C$4.69. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 350,723 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of C$857.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.18.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.82 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.314554 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$66,878.01. In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock worth $359,378. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Articles

