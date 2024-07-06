Sietel Ltd (SSLPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Sietel Ltd (ASX:SSLPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
