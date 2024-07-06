Siacoin Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $240.34 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,302.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.48 or 0.00589133 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009897 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00112314 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036474 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00271885 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00041345 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00064282 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,750,165,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,721,413,176 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
