Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,074 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Shopify worth $69,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,168,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,284,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $67.63. 6,441,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,344,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

