Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SHLS opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.76. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

