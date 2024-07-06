Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.
Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.
