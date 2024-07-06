ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.08. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 31,000 shares changing hands.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at ShaMaran Petroleum

In other ShaMaran Petroleum news, Senior Officer Alex C. Lengyel sold 356,160 shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$217,257.60. Insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

