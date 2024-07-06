Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Raymond James’ Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,468,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,966,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Raymond James by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,830,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after buying an additional 263,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

