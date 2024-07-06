SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises approximately 1.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

CDW stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.57. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $180.38 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

