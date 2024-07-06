SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 35.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

