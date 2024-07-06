SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up about 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.75. 477,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

