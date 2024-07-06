Scott J. Robinson Sells 37,600 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $70.06 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Donaldson by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544,008 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $25,351,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $25,018,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

