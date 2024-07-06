Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.38. 980,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,591. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $104.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

