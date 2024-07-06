Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Receives $25.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

SVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $12.23 on Friday. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $316,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 2,085,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 602.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,126,000 after buying an additional 1,062,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 495,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

