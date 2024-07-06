Robert W. Baird Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $126.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.4 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.86. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

