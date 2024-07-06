Robert W. Baird Boosts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $42.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,511 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,988,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

