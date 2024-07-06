Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading Up 0.9%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.92. 3,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

