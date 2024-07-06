Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading Up 0.9%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.92. 3,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
