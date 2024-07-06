Research Analysts Set Expectations for Immersion Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Immersion in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immersion’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Immersion’s FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $43.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Immersion has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $308.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 99,853 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $382,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

