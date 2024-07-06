Render Token (RNDR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.58 Billion

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $156.47 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $6.63 or 0.00011655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,077,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,650,384 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

