Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Up 1%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.40 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.29). 228,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 790,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.28).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £324.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,457.14, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Darren Fisher sold 31,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total value of £24,677.64 ($31,213.81). 4.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

