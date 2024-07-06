Raymond James Lowers Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEN. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $164.00 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.69.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Stock Down 0.4 %

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after buying an additional 351,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.