Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.6 %

RL opened at $168.67 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after buying an additional 487,882 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,944,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.