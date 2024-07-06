Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.61

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.61 and traded as high as C$29.72. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.72, with a volume of 100 shares.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

