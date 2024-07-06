Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Cut by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. CL King began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

MMSI opened at $85.53 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

